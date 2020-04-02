|
Audrey went to be with her Lord and Saviour on Tuesday, March 31, 2020, after a long struggle with Parkinson's for 24 years. She died peacefully at Lanark Heights Long Term Care in Kitchener at the age of 83. Audrey is survived by her loving husband of 62 years, Garnet Richmond. Loving mother of Debra McGee (Gil), Paul Richmond (Heather), Diana Richmond (John Strikwerda); Grandma of Sara, Becky (Brad), Megan (Mat), Ryan (Sarah), Kaitlyn (Nicholas), Sean, Riley, Melina, James, Matthew (Kaitlyn), Michael (Colleen), Nicole and Great-Grandma of Emily, Delaney, Timothy, Dylan, Kaylee, Olivia, Elway, and Finley. Audrey is survived by her brother Robert Waterworth (Barb). She was predeceased by her parents Bill and Edith Waterworth and brothers Alf and James Waterworth. Cremation will take place and a private family celebration will be held. Condolences for the family and memorial donations to Country Hills Missionary Church may be arranged by contacting the Erb & Good Family Funeral Home, 171 King St. S., Waterloo at www.erbgood.com or 519-745-8445.
Published in Waterloo Region Record on Apr. 2, 2020