Audrey Schlegel, 83, of Tavistock passed away peacefully with family by her side at her residence on Sunday, May 3, 2020. She was born in Ellice Township, Perth County on September 7, 1936 a daughter of the late Daniel and Idella (Zehr) Gerber. Audrey was a longtime active member of East Zorra Mennonite Church, 16th line. She is survived by her husband, Paul Harold Schlegel, whom she married at Poole on May 6, 1961; four children, Judy and husband Brian Mogk, Jerry Schlegel, Dan and wife Esther Schlegel, Dana and husband Paul Hyde; six grandchildren, Candice (Bilal) Smaily, Dustin (Naomi) Mogk, Bradin (Katie) Mogk, Chelsea (Brett) Sider, Travis Hyde and Derek Hyde; nine great-grandchildren, Jasmine, Zakariya, Zain and Jalal Smaily; Mariah, Tyson and Leah Mogk; Vincent and Jaedyn Mogk; two sisters, Eileen (Orlin) Yantzi and Viola Gerber; sisters-in-law and brother-in-law, Marianne Schlegel, Carl and Marlene Schlegel and Karen Douglas. She was predeceased by two brothers in infancy and brothers-in-law, Lorne Gerber, Ray Schlegel and Ken Douglas. A family visitation and service was held at East Zorra Mennonite Church, 16th line with interment in the adjoining cemetery on Wednesday, May 6, 2020. Pastor Ray Martin and Pastor Tanya Dyck Steinmann officiated. As expressions of sympathy, donations to the Mennonite Central Committee or the Lung Association would be appreciated and may be made through the Francis Funeral Home, Tavistock by calling 519-655-2431. Personal condolences can be sent at www.francisfh.ca
Published in Waterloo Region Record on May 6, 2020.