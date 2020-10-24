1/1
Audrey Snyder
Thursday, October 22, 2020, Audrey Louise Snyder, loving wife and mother of two passed away in her home at the age of 85. Audrey was born on January 13, 1935 in Kitchener, to William and Louise Erbach. On August 4, 1956, she married the love of her life, Ron. Married for 64 years, they raised two boys, David and Donald. Audrey was endlessly devoted to and supportive of her husband Ron's ventures, which included both racing and carpentry prior to opening of their garage business. She served as bookkeeper for many years that they operated their business. A beloved member of Historic St. Paul's Church, she was known for her kindness and compassion. Audrey was preceded in death by her mother Louise, father William, and her brother Bill Erbach. She is survived by her husband Ron, her two children David and Donald (Anabela), and her sister Sandy (Kenny). Loving grandmother to Rebecca (Brad), Andrew, Ashley, Allison (Frank), and Michael. Audrey was a caring aunt, great-aunt, sister-in-law, and cousin. She leaves behind many family members and friends that will miss her dearly. Audrey's family will receive friends from 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. on Monday, October 26, 2020 at the Henry Walser Funeral Home, 507 Frederick St., Kitchener, 519-749-8467. The Funeral Service will take place at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, October 27, 2020 at Historic St. Paul's Lutheran Church, 137 Queen St. S., Kitchener. If you plan to attend the visitation or service, please RSVP through the funeral home web site. Masks are mandatory. The service will be live streamed through the church website, historicstpauls.ca. Please click on the YouTube live streaming link. Rev. Dr. Jim Keller officiating. Interment Memory Gardens Cemetery. As expressions of sympathy, donations to Grand River Hospital Foundation - Cancer Centre would be appreciated by the family (cards available at the funeral home). Visit www.henrywalser.com for Audrey's memorial.


Published in Waterloo Region Record on Oct. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Henry Walser Funeral Home
507 Frederick Street
Kitchener, ON N2B 2A5
519-749-8467
