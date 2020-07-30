1/1
Audrey Theresa GRUBB
Age 87 of Walkerton, passed away Monday, July 27, 2020 at South Bruce Grey Health Services, Walkerton. Beloved mother to Marilyn, Dennis, and Ken, all of Walkerton, Dianne (John) Hammel of London, and Murray (Luz Maria) of Waterloo. Proud grandmother of Jessica (Sam), Brittany (Chad), Alicia (Albert), and Breanna. Audrey will be missed by her siblings Gerard Lorentz of Harriston, Margaret Helm of Hamilton, and many nieces and nephews. Predeceased by her husband George, siblings Miriam (Bill) Bonnell, Sister Audrey Lorentz SSND, Dorothy Lorentz, brother-in-law Earl Helm, and sister-in-law Camilla Lorentz. Audrey was a proud member of the Catholic Women's League for 62 years. A private Mass of Christian Burial will be held at Sacred Heart Church, Walkerton with interment at Calvary Cemetery, Walkerton. As expressions of sympathy, donations to Wellness & Emotional Support (WES) for Youth Online or the Pancreatic Cancer Canada Foundation would be appreciated by the family. Cards available at Cameron's of Walkerton (519-881-1273). Donations and condolences may also be made online at www.cameronfuneralhomes.com


Published in Waterloo Region Record on Jul. 30, 2020.
