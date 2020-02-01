|
January 4, 1917 - January 27, 2020 It is with sadness that we announce the passing of our mother, Audrey Mae (Henderson) Trench, at Huron Lea, Brussels & formerly of Listowel, on Monday, January 27, 2020, in her 104th year. Audrey was born in Lucknow on January 4, 1917, the daughter of the late Wellington & Zetta Henderson. Beloved wife of the late Robert Douglas Trench. Loving mother of Bob & Myra Trench and Lynda McMillan & the late Garry McMillan. Fondly remembered by granddaughters Chandra (Jason) & Paisley and great-grandchildren, Graedon, Killian & Brynlan. Predeceased by sisters Marjorie, Joy & Lois. Our mother graduated in 1937 as a Registered Nurse from Walkerton Hospital School of Nursing as well as Fordham University School of Nursing in the Bronx, New York. She is remembered for her many years of nursing on the Pediatric Ward of Listowel Memorial Hospital. Nursing was never "just a job" to Audrey. Her patients were important to her and always received her compassionate care and skilled training. Audrey was someone who lived by the values she cherished: hard work, fairness, honesty & loyalty. She was a lady of principles whose character was an example to follow. Our mother instilled these principles in her family. Music was a wonderful source of joy to Audrey; from playing the piano, singing or accompanying the family in a round of familiar songs. Her love of music and value of playing an instrument lives on in her children, grandchildren and even great-grandchildren. A family service was held at the Listowel Community Family Funeral Home in Listowel, on Saturday, February 1, 2020, with Rev. Jeff Hawkins officiating. Spring interment Culross Teeswater Cemetery. The family appreciates the respectful care shown to our mother by her friends and neighbours while residing at RR 1, Listowel, at Caressant Care in Listowel and most recently at Huron Lea in Brussels. www.listowelfuneralhome.com
Published in Waterloo Region Record on Feb. 1, 2020