|
|
The steadfast love of the Lord never ceases, his mercies never come to an end. They are new every morning. Great is your faithfulness, O Lord! Lamentations 3:22-23 VAN DYK, Adriana Ida, known as Audrey to her family and friends, died peacefully on Wednesday, January 29, 2020 with her family by her side. Her faith and trust in her Heavenly Father, and her sense of humour, carried her through her final days. Beloved wife of John for over 51 years. Much loved by her children and grandchildren, Stacey and Tim (Eleanor), Darren and Andrea (Lena), Kari (Malakai, Kain). She will be greatly missed by her siblings, numerous nieces and nephews along with their children, and many, many friends. Predeceased by her parents, Jan and Lena Langendoen, and her brothers Harry and Evert. Born in Rockanje, Netherlands on 20 October 1948, Audrey immigrated with her family to Canada in 1951. She and John were married on 17 August 1968. After her children were grown, Audrey began studies at the University of Waterloo, graduating in 2005. In her later years, Audrey took art lessons and became an accomplished amateur painter. Along with John, she was a member of Grandview Baptist Church. Her family is immensely grateful for the compassionate care of the physicians, nurses, and support workers at Innisfree House in Kitchener, where Audrey spent her final days. A celebration of Audrey's life will be held on Saturday, February 15, 2020 at Henry Walser Funeral Home, 507 Frederick St, Kitchener, ON (519-749-8467). Audrey's family will receive visitors from 12:00-1:15 p.m. The memorial service will be held at 1:30 p.m, with a short reception to follow. In lieu of flowers, donations to support research into the causes, treatment, and a cure for Multiple Systems Atrophy may be made to Brain Donation Program - MSA Research, Movement Disorders Centre Research Fund, 399 Bathurst St., 7 McLaughlin Pavilion, Room 402, Toronto, ON, M5T 2S8. Donations to Innisfree House would also be gratefully received: https://lisaardandinnisfree.com/ways-to-give/donate/. Condolences may be sent to the family via Audrey's memorial on https://www.henrywalser.com.
Published in Waterloo Region Record on Feb. 4, 2020