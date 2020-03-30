Home

Auguste Jean Joseph Robichaud Obituary
With great sadness Marjorie announces the passing of her best friend and loving husband of 54 years on March 27, 2020 at the age of 79. He will be dearly missed by his children; Victor (Kelly), Dean (Kimmie), Dwayne and Todd (Sherry), and leaves precious memories with his grandchildren; Kolton, Jake, Devin, Sierra, Scott, Christopher and Shalyn. Auguste is survived by his siblings; Leonie (Bob), Martina (Pierre), Matt (Betty), Therese (Andre), Ellen (Vincent), Vivian and her partner, Deda, Eddie (Denise), Yvon, Victorine (Jean Guy) and Jean Guy. Auguste will be lovingly remembered by many nieces, nephew's and cousins and will be missed by all whose lives he touched. He was a lover of music and played guitar, and had a wonderful career as an iron worker for 50 years. A celebration of Auguste's life will be at a later date, cremation has taken place. If wished memorial donations to the Fairview Seniors Community, 515 Langs Dr., Cambridge, Ontario N3H 5E4 are greatly appreciated. Share memories online at www.westmountfuneralchapel.com
Published in Waterloo Region Record on Mar. 30, 2020
