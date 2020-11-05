Passed away peacefully at Saint Luke's Place in Cambridge on Tuesday, November 3, 2020 at the age of 74. Beloved husband of the late Octi. Father of Adrian (Lisa) and grandfather of Ethan. Survived by his brother Viorel "Rambo" (Cindy). Aurel's family will receive relatives and friends from 3-5 p.m. on Saturday, November 7, 2020 at the Henry Walser Funeral Home, 519-749-8467. Please note if you plan to attend, masks are mandatory and you must RSVP your attendance through the funeral home website. As expressions of sympathy, donations to Diabetes Canada would be appreciated by the family (cards available at the funeral home). Visit www.henrywalser.com
to view Aurel's memorial.