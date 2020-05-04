Avonne B. FISHER
(RIBO) Passed away peacefully on Saturday, May 2, 2020 at Guelph General Hospital in her 70th year. Lifelong resident of Elora. Predeceased by her father R.J (Bobby) Fisher, mother Doreen (nee: Kendall), infant brother Terence Fisher and brother Clair (Jean) Fisher. Survived by brother Arden (Pam), nephew Terry (Jackie), Robert (Linda), niece Dianne (Al). Avonne will be remembered by numerous great-nieces and nephews. Avonne was a graduate of Elora District High School. She worked 52 years starting with Hugh Waind Insurance, later to be called Ostic Insurance in Elora. She canvassed for the Cancer Society for 40 years with Phyllis Waind. She was a best friend and confidante to Kim McManus for 25 years, as they worked together at Ostic Insurance in Elora. During this trying time, no visitation or services will be held. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Heart and Stroke Foundation or the Canadian Cancer Society. Condolences may be left on the Graham A. Giddy Funeral Home website. www.grahamgiddyfh.com


Published in Waterloo Region Record on May 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No events have been scheduled at this time. Check back later or contact the funeral home for more information.
