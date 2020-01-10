|
|
Died suddenly on Wednesday, January 8, 2020 at the age of 23. Beloved son of Wasef Duquom and Rania Ayoub. Dear brother of Arar and Areen. Awn graduated from the University of Waterloo, Mechatronics Engineering in 2019 and was working at NDI. Awn's family will receive relatives and friends from 9 a.m. - 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, January 11, 2020 at the Henry Walser Funeral Home, 507 Frederick Street, Kitchener, 519-749-8467. The Funeral Mass for Awn will then take place at Blessed Sacrament R.C. Church, 305 Laurentian Dr, Kitchener at 11 a.m. followed by a reception. Private cremation to take place. As expressions of sympathy, donations to Blessed Sacrament Church would be appreciated by the family (cards may be arranged at the church or by calling the Henry Walser Funeral Home, 519-749-8467). Visit www.henrywalser.com for Awn's memorial.