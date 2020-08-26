1/2
Barbara Ann (Armstrong) Holmes
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Barbara's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Passed away Monday, August 24, 2020 at Highview Residences in Kitchener at the age of 68 after a graceful and courageous battle against Alzheimer's. Beloved wife of the late Russell Holmes (2002). Loving Mother of Philip and wife Robin of New Hamburg and Robert and wife Jennifer of Innerkip. Cherished grandmother of Jason, Jackson, Justin, Russell and Brayden. Barbara will also be fondly remembered by her siblings Susan and David Armstrong and their families. Private Cremation has taken place. Barbara's family invites you to join them for a celebration of her life on Saturday, August 29, 2020 from 2:00-4:00 and 6:00-8:00 p.m. at the Henry Walser Funeral Home, 507 Frederick Street, Kitchener, 519-749-8467. Relatives and friends must RSVP to attend Barbara's celebration and face masks are required. As expressions of sympathy, donations to Highview Residences KW, where Barbara was cared for compassionately in the last years of her life would be greatly appreciated by the family (cards available at the funeral home). Visit www.henrywalser.com for Barbara's memorial and where you can RSVP for her celebration of life.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Waterloo Region Record on Aug. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Henry Walser Funeral Home
507 Frederick Street
Kitchener, ON N2B 2A5
519-749-8467
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Henry Walser Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved