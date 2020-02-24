|
|
With grace, courage and strength, Barbara passed away peacefully, surrounded by the love of family Saturday, February 22, 2020 at St. Mary's Hospital at the age of 80. Beloved wife of Neil for 61 years. Loving mother of Dale (Norma), Glenn (Linda), Lori Dannecker (Denis), Lynne McCracken (David). Dear grandma to Elyse (Jeff), Evan (Kaylene), Joel (Cheyenne), Brett (Sam), Rachel (Justin), Kayla (Rob), Vincent (Bailey), Meghan and Liam. Barbara will be missed and remembered by her great-grandchildren Jovi, Dax, Sawyer, Aiden and Brianna. Dear sister of Marie McMann (the late Reg), Jim Duggan (Val), Jack Duggan (Pat) and sister-in-law to Lea. Predeceased by her siblings Frank (Madeline), Eileen Hardy (Ray), Gerry (Midge), Ethel Dempster (Ray), Merv (Marlene) and Brian. Barbara's family will receive relatives and friends on Saturday, February 29, 2020 from 9-10:45 am at the Henry Walser Funeral Home, 507 Frederick St., Kitchener. Barbara's life will be celebrated at 11 am in the chapel of the funeral followed by a reception. Cremation has taken place. As expressions of sympathy, donations to the Cambridge Memorial Hospital Foundation or St. Mary's Hospital Foundation would be appreciated by the family (cards available at the funeral home). Special thanks to Dr. Kay Bennett, Dr. Jade Coyne and Dr. Sheila Lynn Russek and all those on the 6th floor of St. Mary's Hospital who cared for our wife, mother and grandmother. Visit www.henrywalser.com for Barbara's memorial.
Published in Waterloo Region Record on Feb. 24, 2020