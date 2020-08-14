Surrounded by her family, Barbara Anne Harrigan passed away peacefully on August 12th at Innisfree hospice in her 78th year. She is predeceased by her parents Clifford and Clementine (nee Meyer), and her brother Father Charles Fedy. Beloved wife to Jerry for 53 years. Loving mother to her children Christopher (Kathleen), Shannon, and Shawn (Marie). Cherished grandmother to Christian (Debra), and great-grand-mother to Myles. She is survived and lovingly remembered by her brother Paul (Mary) Fedy and her niece and nephews (Debra, David, Brian), as well as Jerry's family and many friends. Born in Kitchener on April 30, 1942, she was an avid sports fan from the get-go. Listening to baseball games on the radio (Go Jays!) with her father as a young girl ignited within her a lifetime love of sports, a love she shared with many over the years. When her children were young, Barbara loved being a homemaker and traveling to Switzerland. She eventually returned to Mutual Life where she worked until her retirement. She said that action, not prayer is what makes you pious. She never failed to lift the fallen, support the weak and empower the lowly, and through these actions defined true love and compassion, emblazoning her soul with a zeal for this life through servitude to those in need. Her commitment to her community through volunteer-ing her time in retirement at Worth a second Look, a non-profit second hand store that raise funds for the local soup kitchen, allowed her to impact so many in need and brought a new meaning to her life. This is just one of the many things Barbara did to make this world a better place. Her passions were many: garage sale enthusiast, gardener, collector, and lover of people and animals. Those that knew her understood that Barb could never pass up a bargain. The world is just a little dimmer today as her light shone bright and illuminated many. It may be sad for us, those that she has left behind, but a glorious day for heaven where she was undoubtedly taken in with open arms. Visitation will be held at the Erb & Good Family Funeral Home, 171 King Street S., Waterloo on Sunday, August 16, 2020 from 2-4 p.m. and 7-9 p.m., prayers at 8:45 p.m. A Funeral Mass will take place at Our Lady of Lourdes Church, 173 Lourdes Street, Waterloo on Monday, August 17, 2020 at 10 a.m. with interment to proceed at Parkview Cemetery. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, to attend the Visitation and Funeral Mass, personal face coverings are required, and relatives and friends must register (RSVP) at www.erbgood.com
or by calling the funeral home at 519-745-8445. Special thanks to all the doctors and nurses for their extraordinary care at both Grand River Cancer Centre as well as Innisfree Hospice. Condolences for the family and donations to the Grand River Cancer Centre, Innisfree Hospice or the Kitchener Working Centre are appreciated and can be arranged through the funeral home.