December 28, 1927 - November 5, 2020 It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Barbara (Lady Barb) on November 5th in her 92nd year. Predeceased by her loving husband Vern (2016) having celebrated 67 wonderful years together. Predeceased by her loving daughter Janet (1983). Loving mother to David (Danielle) and John, proud Grandmother of 10 and the proudest Great Grandmother of 7. Barb will be terribly missed and lovingly remembered by extended family and friends. Barb was a co-owner of a unique ladies dress shop in Cambridge called Le Papillion. Barb was very active in her community volunteering and fundraising. She was part of CFUW's Money Movers Investment Club, Director at the YWCA, an avid bridge player, golfer and curler. She loved to ski in Europe and traveled the world with her husband. The one thing that Barb loved most was being a Grandmother and Great Grandmother (GG) and being up at their cottage on Six Mile Lake where forever memories were made. She loved to laugh and dance and is now resting in paradise with Vern and Janet. Private cremation has taken place with the family attending a small celebration to honour her life.



