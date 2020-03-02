|
|
It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Barbara (Jewill) Fulford. Predeceased by spouse William Fulford and sister Peggy (Alex) Filshie. Loving aunt of Margaret (Doug) Leask; Marion (Paul) Collyer; Barb (Jim) Hagarty and Bob (Sheila) Filshie. Stepmother Jane (Barry) Smythe; David (Susan) Fulford and Rick (Michele) Fulford. Great-aunt of Anne, Ellen, Steven, Christopher and Sarah. Step-grandmother of Scott, Andrew, Craig, Alex, Kerstin and Adam. Great-step-grandmother of Jace, Anna and Finn. Dearly missed by goddaughter Brenda Missen and sisters-in- law Barbara (David) Fulford and Helen (Ted) Fulford and their families. Born in Hamilton, Ontario, Barbara began her career working for the United Church of Canada then became a passionate teacher of history and religious studies in Dryden, Edmonton and Hamilton. A lifelong sports fan, Barbara also loved music and theatre and was actively involved in productions of Gilbert and Sullivan musicals during her years at her beloved McMaster University. Barbara had an extraordinary capacity of making friends and endearing herself to others. Her compassion and care were legendary. Visitation will be held on Saturday, March 7th from 1 p.m. - 2 p.m. prior to a 2 p.m. service of remembrance at First United Church, 16 William St W., Waterloo, ON. As expressions of sympathy, condolences for the family and donations to Doctors without borders or the United Church of Canada may be arranged through the Erb & Good Family Funeral Home, 171 King Street South, Waterloo at 519-745-8445 or www.erbgood.com.
Published in Waterloo Region Record on Mar. 2, 2020