Barb Gingerich passed away suddenly at home with family on October 17, 2020. Beloved wife of 32 years of Dale Gingerich. Loving mom of Amanda and Joseph Griffioen of New Hamburg. Sadly missed by her mother Erica (Thiessen) Klassen and mother-in-law Jean Gingerich. Predeceased by her father, Rudy Klassen and father-in-law, Ken Gingerich. She will be missed and fondly remembered by her sisters, sisters-in-laws, brothers-in-laws, her many nieces, nephews and by all of her extended family and friends. Barb won her battle with cancer over the past year but could not overcome her last setback. Barb had a vibrant faith. She enjoyed for many years camping with family and friends at Chesley Lake and Dreammaker. She loved her work, her work family and all the connections she made during her many years of work at Magnussen furniture. At Barb's request cremation has taken place and a celebration of her life will be planned and announced at a later date. As expressions of sympathy, and in lieu of flowers, donations would be kindly accepted to Wilmot Family Resource Center or the Breast Cancer Research. Funeral arrangements entrusted to the Mark Jutzi Funeral Home, New Hamburg. Personal condolences and donation information available at www.markjutzifuneralhomes.ca