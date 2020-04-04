|
Sadly and suddenly of a stroke Barbara passed away on April 1, 2020 at Grand River Hospital in her 93rd year. She was predeceased by her soulmate and husband Alfred (2018), her parents Maurice and Luella (Roth) Weicker, sister Alice, brother and sister-in-law Oliver and Margaret Weicker and son-in-law Michael Sitko. Barbara was a loving mother to Carol Sitko, Diane, Emily (Bruce Chown), Allan and David Nigul. She was beloved Grandma to Jonathan, Matthew (Lindsey), Joshua (Candice) and Patrick (Arianna) Sitko as well as Madison (Jake), Braden, Carling and Allie (Jared) Nigul-Chown. She so enjoyed her great-grandchildren - Elisabeth, Bella, Saydie, Avery, James, Bo, Kipp, Sloane and Saxon who delighted her by calling her Old Grandma. Barbara was born and raised in New Hamburg. She became a teacher and taught in many of the area one room schoolhouses. She married Alf in 1953. Barb was competitive and loved playing cards and games, going to the casino with her set amount of money, spending time with family, going to the grandkids' and later the great-grandkids' sports, knitting, crocheting, sewing, gardening and her Prayers & Squares church group. This past year included a trip out west to see family in Alberta and British Columbia and a one week vacation in beautiful St. Maarten with 17 other family members - four generations altogether. She was a generous, energetic lady - taking her many friends to appointments and groceries, doing errands, visiting and volunteering for many years at St. Mary's Hospital. She was a people person with a great sense of humour- talking to and making friends wherever she went. She was loved by everyone whose lives she touched and she will be missed. Cremation is taking place. Due to the current pandemic there will be no funeral service at this time. Donations in Barbara's memory can be made through Memory Gardens to St. Peter's Evangelical Lutheran Church, St. Mary's Hospital Foundation or #ivegotyourback911 which is a local fund set up in Southwestern Ontario that provides mental health support to first responders. www.memorycemetery.ca
Published in Waterloo Region Record on Apr. 4, 2020