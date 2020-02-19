|
Barbara of Kitchener passed away at age 74, February 15, 2020 at Freeport Hospital where she was receiving palliative care for cancer. She was born March 27, 1945 in Dunfermline, Scotland and immigrated to Canada with her mother following W.W.II. Barbara graduated from Elmira District High School and K-W School of Nursing (Class of '66). After many years of nursing, she retired and served many clients after opening her own foot care business. She was a dedicated member of Kitchener East Presbyterian Church and will be missed by her friends. Predeceased by her parents James and Barbara Liddell and husbands Bob Robertson and Sandy Chippier. She is survived by her brother John and his wife Diana (Smith), of Kitchener and brother Jim and his partner Doreen (Turenne) of Niagara Falls. Remembered by her nieces and nephews, David, Michael, Heather, Jonathan, Genevive and their families. Family and friends are invited to attend A Celebration of Life for Barbara at Memory Gardens Funeral Home, 2723 Victoria St. N. Breslau, N0B 1M0 on Friday, March 27, 2020 at 1:00 p.m., with Reverend Mark Richardson officiating. A small reception will follow. Condolences and donations to the Grand River Regional Cancer Centre may be arranged by contacting Memory Gardens Funeral Home at 519-904-0400 or visiting www.memorycemetery.ca. The Liddell Clan wishes to extend their gratitude to the wonderful Doctors, R.N.'s, P.S.W.'s and staff at Grand River Hospitals who live their lives in service of others. www.memorycemetery.ca
Published in Waterloo Region Record on Feb. 19, 2020