Barbara KITCHEN

Passed away peacefully on Tuesday, January 28, 2020 at Clair Hills Retirement Community, Waterloo at the age of 85. Beloved wife of the late Keith Kitchen (2017). Cherished mother of Janet (John) Eberhart of Australia and Jeffery (Katherine) Pennington of Alberta. Loving grandmother of five grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren. Survived by sister Joy Miller and many nieces and nephews. At Barbara's request, cremation has taken place. There will be no visitation or funeral service. As expressions of sympathy, donations to St. Mary's General Hospital Foundation - Cardiac Care Unit would be appreciated. Arrangements entrusted to the Dreisinger Funeral Home, Elmira. www.dreisingerfuneralhome.com
Published in Waterloo Region Record on Jan. 30, 2020
