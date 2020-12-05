Passed away peacefully at Innisfree House, Kitchener on Thursday December 3, 2020 at the age of 63. Predeceased by her husband Carmen Demarte. Cherished mother of Shannon Haughey, Mark Haughey (Megan) and Matt Demarte (Wendy). Proud grandmother of Domenic, Owen, Aubree, Nolan, Carter and Mateo. Barbara will also be sadly missed by her brothers Jim Watkins and Tom Watkins (Lori), as well as her nieces, nephews, great-nieces and nephews, extended family and friends. Predeceased by her parents David and Donna Watkins and her sister Laurie Watkins. Resting at Corbett Funeral Home, 95 Dundas St., Cambridge, where family and friends will be received for memorial visitation on Wednesday, December 9, 2020 from 6-9 p.m. A private funeral service will be held for family. A public celebration of her life will be held at a later date. Provincial Guidelines are in place for social distancing and Masks are mandatory for each person in attendance. To reserve your 15 minutes to meet with the family at the Funeral Home, please call the Funeral Home at 519-740-0669, between 9 am and 4:30 p.m. to register your name and phone number. As an expression of sympathy, donations made to Food4Kids would be greatly appreciated by the family.