Passed away peacefully at The Westmount, after a struggle with Alzheimer's, on Wednesday, January 8, 2020 at the age of 77 years. Survived by her beloved husband of 51 years, Bill, her loving children Brenda, Brian (Kim), and Barrie (Jacqueline), and her cherished grandchildren Hunter, Carissa, Brooklyne, Logan, Bailey, Ashley and Sarah. Also survived by her sisters Linda (Pat) McHugh and Wendy (John) Wies. Predeceased by her parents Max and Josephine (nee Firth) Greenis and her brother and sister-in-law Max (Bonnie) Greenis. Bonnie worked at Northern Telecom, later working at Rolands Flowers in London and for 20 years enjoyed caring for 29 children in her home daycare. The family wishes to extend their thanks to all the staff at The Westmount for their loving care shown to Bonnie. Visitation will be held at the Erb & Good Family Funeral Home, 171 King St. S., Waterloo on Sunday, January 12, 2020 from 1 - 1:45 p.m. A celebration of her life will follow in the chapel of the funeral home at 2:00 pm. A reception will be held in the Fireside Reception Room. Cremation will have taken place and interment will follow at a later date. Condolences for the family and donations to the Alzheimer's Society or the Heart and Stroke Foundation may be arranged by contacting the funeral home at www.erbgood.com or 519-745-8445.