It is with great sadness to inform everyone of the passing of Barbara Merle Stendahl (nee Robinson) on July 11, 2020 at the age of 92. She was predeceased by her husband of 70 years, Douglas Herman Stendahl, her parents, siblings Joyce and Jack, and nephew Rod. Barbara leaves behind her son Douglas and daughter-in-law Cindy; daughter Ann and son-in-law Bruce along with granddaughters Christina and Shannon with their husbands, Al and Travis, respectively along with great-grandchildren Vincent and Sierra; Dayton, Clayton and Heidi. She will also be greatly missed by her nephew's wife, Tina. Barbara was friendly with everyone. She would enter a crowd of strangers and, in no time, would greet everyone with a smiling face and something pleasant to say. She cared for everyone and did what she could to support and reassure anyone. Barbara was a beautiful butterfly spreading goodness everywhere she went. The world will not be the same without her. She will be missed by many and never forgotten. In memory of Barbara, donations may be made to Grand River Hospital in Kitchener.