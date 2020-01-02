Home

Henry Walser Funeral Home
507 Frederick Street
Kitchener, ON N2B 2A5
519-749-8467
Volovic, Barbara Passed away peacefully with family by her side at The Village at University Gates on Monday, December 30, 2019 at the age of 87. Beloved wife of the late Nikola (2005). Loving mother of Georgina (late Valter) Stajduhar and Bill (Mary) Volovic. Proud Baka of Chris and his wife Kristina, Michael and his wife Ivana, Nicolina, Daniel and Stara Baka of Evelina, Simona, Filip, Livija and Lana. Beloved daughter of the late Juraj and Magdalena Bandula. Dear sister of Petar (late Magdalena), Nick (late Ana), George (Mira), Katica Jezerinac (late Mike) and the late Vinko. Survived by sister-in-law Pavica Bandula. Fondly remembered by her nieces, nephews and their families. Special thanks to all the staff at University Gates for their compassionate care. Barbara's family will receive relatives and friends from 2-4 and 6-9 p.m. on Friday, January 3, 2020 at the Henry Walser Funeral Home, 507 Frederick Street, Kitchener, 519-749-8467. Holy Rosary 8 p.m. Friday. Funeral Mass at Holy Family Croatian Church, 180 Schweitzer St., on Saturday, January 4, 2020 at 10 a.m. Interment Woodland Cemetery. Reception to follow in the church hall. As expressions of sympathy, donations to Holy Family Croatian Church would be appreciated by the family (cards available at the funeral home). Visit www.henrywalser.com for Barbara's memorial.
