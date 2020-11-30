Age 88, passed away peacefully on Friday, November 27, 2020 surrounded by the love of her family. Survived by her husband of 66 years Robert (Bob) and her children Paul (Maureen), David (Marion), Debbie Kuchma (Gerry), Greg, Mark (Wanda), and Andy (Jean). Beloved grandma to Michael, Sara, Pamela, Mark, Nicholas, Steven, Derek, Craig, Bradley, Andy, Jacob, Alaina, and Mya, their spouses and 13 great-grandchildren. Alice was born in Elmvale but lived most of her life in Preston, settling on Waterloo Street with her husband Bob for 60 years. She enjoyed sitting in her backyard, visiting with family and listening to stores of her great-grandchildren, who brought her so much joy. Thank you to Community Care partners and the staff at Cambridge Memorial Hospital for their ongoing care and support over the past few months. Cremation has taken place at Alice's request. Arrangements have been entrusted to Barthel Funeral Home. A Celebration of Life will take place in the spring with family. Online condolences may be made at www.barthelfuneralhome.com