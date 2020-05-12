Born: April 14, 1962 in Kitchener, Ontario Died: May 10, 2020 at Reidwoods Residence with the EDCL Age: 58 Passed away peacefully, surrounded with love while his favourite artist, Johnny Cash, played on. Barry was born 58 years ago, the eldest child of the late Ron and Jean Schaaf. Barry will be deeply missed by his brother, Dale, his wife, Tara, of New Hamburg and his sister, Valerie, and her husband, Kevin DuPree of Ohio. Cherished uncle to Morgan, Mackenna, DiAuna, Aasia, Cajia and Brindisi. Great uncle to Tai. Barry also served as Godfather to Cajia and Brindisi. Barry was an active member of the community of New Hamburg. He was involved with Special Olympics for a great number of years and enjoyed swimming, curling, t-ball, bowling and skiing. Barry was also a member of Trinity Lutheran Church. After graduating from Westheights in Kitchener, Barry became involved with Aldaview Services, participating in occupational projects at "The Workshop" and Connections for decades until his retirement in 2017. Barry had jobs that he performed throughout the years at Riverside Brass and Sobey's in New Hamburg and Meadow Acres Garden Center of New Dundee. Barry especially loved going to work at Old Country Restaurant, where he ran the dishwasher with great pride. Barry moved into Reidwoods Residence of Elmira in 2017 where he captured the hearts of his fellow residents and care workers. Reidwoods supported and cared for Barry through every step of his journey there. He will never be forgotten. A service is to be held at Mark Jutzi Funeral Home for immediate family only due to COVID-19 on Tuesday, May 12, 2020. A Facebook group will be created where family and friends are able to share in a celebration of Barry's life. Internment at Memory Gardens, Breslau. As expressions of sympathy, please consider a donation to the Elmira District of Community Living (EDCL) or Aldaview Services. Personal condolences and donation information available at www.markjutzifuneralhomes.ca
Published in Waterloo Region Record on May 12, 2020.