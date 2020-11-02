Alma passed away peacefully at Telfer Place, Paris on Friday, October 30, 2020, a few weeks short of her 101st birthday. Beloved wife of the late Carmen Wakeford (d. 1978) and cherished mother of Beverley (Judi) Wakeford and Paula (David) Grimes. Much loved by her grandchildren Shawna (d.2019), Shane, Coral, Dana, Peter, Alexandra and Kelly. She will be missed by 13 great-grandchildren, six great-great-grandchildren, and many nieces, nephews and relatives. She was the last surviving member of the Robert and Teresa Baty family, predeceased by siblings Shirley, Dorcas, Leone, Tessa, Laverne and Violet. Alma worked for many years as a representative and manager for Stanley Home Products. Later, she continued leading a busy life managing a home, a cottage and, when called upon, was a thoughtful caregiver to her siblings, children and in-laws. For the last three years she lived at Telfer Place and it is important to acknowledge at this special time that she received superb care and attention from Dr. Hanley and the Staff heath care teams. They always made her feel special. Due to Provincial guidelines a private family service will be held with interment at Mount View cemetery. As expressions of sympathy, donations to your local humane society or a charity of your choice
