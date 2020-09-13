Of Cambridge, Ontario passed away September 11th from cancer at the age of 74. Joan was predeceased by her father Gerald Baverstock. She is survived by her mother Ruth, sister Lynda, brother Gary, husband Ed, her 3 sons Derek, Brendt and Michael, and her grandchildren Sophia and Colin. Joan was an active member of the National Campers and Hikers Association for over 50 years. She was a caring person that always put others first. She will be deeply missed.



