|
|
Peacefully with family by her side at Hillside Manor, Sebringville, on Saturday, March 28, 2020, Beatrice, formerly of Wellesley in her 91st year. Beloved wife of the late Mervyn V. Stroh (2016). Loving mother of Connie (Gerald Seyler) of Hampstead and Janet Stroh of Toronto. Dear grandmother of Ian Seyler and Derek Seyler. Great-grandma of Sébastien, Charlotte, Jean-Christophe and Pierre-Luc. She will be missed by her sister-in-law and brother-in-law Norma Bauman, Albert Stroh and by Caroline Cossar and many nieces and nephews. Predeceased by her parents John McMillan and Lena (nee Leis), brother Kenneth McMillan, sisters Dorothy Murray, Kathleen Marquette, brothers and sisters- in-law Violet Stroh, Harry and Eileen Stroh and Robert Bauman. Beatrice enjoyed spending time with family and doting on her grandchildren. Cremation to take place. A family graveside service will be held at a later date at Hampstead Cemetery. As an expression of sympathy, donations to the would be appreciated. Special thank you to the doctors, nurses and staff at Hillside Manor. www.futher-franklinfuneralhome.com
Published in Waterloo Region Record on Mar. 30, 2020