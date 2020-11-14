Beatrice Laura Tait (nee McDonald) passed away peacefully at Grand River Hospital on Tuesday, November 10, 2020 following complications due to a fall in her 101st year. Special mother of James (Jim) Tait (Vikki), Diane Tait-Zotter, Robert Tait and daughter-in-law, Dawn Tait. Loving grandmother of Jillian Thom (Stephen), Jennifer Tait (Gerry Tremblett), Suzanne Tait, Phil Kubassek, Chris Kubassek (Tracy), Deborah Reeves (Bill), and John Tait Jr. Proud great-grandmother ("GGB") of Matthew, Katherine, Emma and Victoria Thom, Lauren Davlut, Alicia Kubassek, Ella Reeves and Kennadi Tait (Hector Parada). Cherished sister of Doris Woods. Bea will be sadly missed by many nieces and nephews, family and friends. Predeceased by her husband of over 70 years, Alexander Tait (2010), son John Tait (2015), sisters Helen Krueger, Jean Dohoo, Grace McDonald, brother Hugh MacDonald, son-in-law Frank Zotter, and nieces and nephews including Kathy Krueger, with whom she had a special bond. Born in Galt to John Hugh and Lucy McDonald (nee McGee) on April 14, 1920. As a young lady she was a talented athlete. Bea loved to play softball and was a pitcher, winning championships! Softball brought her to Kitchener where she met Alex. After raising their family, she started working at the Odeon Theatre, later the Hyland Theatre and several other Cineplex theatres as manager until her retirement at nearly 80 years! Beatrice never missed cheering on her great-grandchildren at school and sporting events. Nothing gave her more pleasure and joy than being surrounded by her family. She had a great love of animals including her many grand-dogs and grand-cats. Bea loved traveling and had many wonderful trips coast to coast in Canada, across the US, Caribbean and Europe. She was an avid sports fan and enjoyed watching tennis or baseball live or on TV. Beatrice will forever be remembered for her love, grace and gentle spirit. Special thanks to the staff at Terrace on the Square Retirement Residence over the past year and the special care of Dr. Jonathan Peet. Cremation has taken place and a private family service will be held. Interment will take place at Woodland Cemetery, Kitchener. Condolences for the family and donations to Sunnyside Foundation or Make-A-Wish Foundation Southwestern Ontario may be arranged by contacting the Erb & Good Family Funeral Home at www.erbgood.com
or 519-745-8445.