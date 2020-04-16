|
|
It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of Beatrice Mae Tanswell (nee Clements) on April 13, 2020 in her 97th year. She was the Beloved wife of Kenneth Albert Tanswell for 44 years. Cherished mother to Steven Oswald (Brenda), Eugene Oswald (Catja), Douglas Oswald, and Marci Oswald, and loving Step-mother to Caroline Tanswell (Rick MacNeil), Kathy Pitkin (Paul) and Stephen (deceased). Bea was a wonderful grandmother to a blended family of 10 grandchildren and 20 great-grandchildren who will all miss her dearly. Bea was born on the family farm beneath Rattlesnake Point, Milton, Ontario on May 9, 1923. She was the second youngest of 10 children all predeceased and will be fondly remembered by many nieces and nephews. She is also predeceased by her first husband, Arthur Oswald. Bea was a very talented artist and was a member of the Potters Guild of London, Ontario for many years. She attended many shows and made many friends. She was also a member of St. Stephen's Anglican Church in London, Ontario. A special thank you is extended to the staff at Highview Residence in Kitchener for their compassion and care. They have gone beyond the call of duty during these difficult times and our family is forever grateful. Cremation has taken place and a Celebration of Life will take place at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations to the would be greatly appreciated.
Published in Waterloo Region Record on Apr. 16, 2020