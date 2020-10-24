1/1
Beatrice Margaret "Bea" YUNGBLUT
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Beatrice's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
104, formerly of Stratford passed away peacefully at PeopleCare Tavistock on Friday, October 23, 2020. Bea was born in North Easthope Township, Perth County on July 7, 1916 a daughter of the late Simon and Anna (Krantz) Hammer. She had worked at J. G. Field & Co. Woollen Mill and Canadian Fabricated Products in Stratford. Bea was a member of Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church, Sebastopol-Tavistock, Trinity Lutheran Women and the Stratford Kiwanis Seniors Centre. She married Harold Henry Yungblut on July 4, 1938. He predeceased her on December 28, 1977. She was predeceased by her son, Jack Yungblut on February 26, 1995. and by her son-in-law, Brian Shackleton. She is survived by her son, Maurice (Catherine) Yungblut of Shakespeare; two daughters, Ialeen (Ted) Baker of Brighton, Bonnie Margaret Shackleton of Stratford; her daughter-in-law, Lynn Yungblut of Stratford; 11 grandchildren, Michelle (Wayne) Schumm, Marcey (Jim) Sopha, Rhonda (Glen) Rux, Jody (Katie) Yungblut, Shawn (Lisa) Yungblut, Joni Yungblut, Eli (Lynann) Bernard, Andrew Bernard, Ben (Amy) Shackleton, Mark Shackleton, Brooke (Kris) Mitchell; 11 great grandchildren, Tyson Rux, Jayden Schumm, Jamieson Sopha, Cohen & June Bernard, Lily & Hudson Shackleton, Cooper & Blake Mitchell, Nyla & Jake Yungblut. She was the last surviving member of her immediate family having been predeceased by Gordon & Zerine Hammer, Lorna & Walter Neeb, Gladys & Harold Neeb, Milton & Phyllis Hammer, Georgina & Vernon Hammond, Elsie & Charles Stewart, Percy & Audrey Hammer, Herbert & Jean Hammer and Allan Hammer. Relatives and friends will be received in the Francis Funeral Home, 77 Woodstock Street North, Tavistock on Sunday from 2-4 p.m. and 7-9 p.m. (Please wear a mask, social distance and be patient) The funeral service will be held in Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church, Sebastopol-Tavistock on Monday, October 26, 2020 at 11 a.m. The Rev. Richard P. Brown will officiate. Interment in Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Cemetery. As expressions of sympathy, donations to Rotary Hospice Stratford Perth or Stratford General Hospital Foundation would be appreciated and may be made through the Francis Funeral Home by calling 519-655-2431. Personal condolences can be posted at www.francisfh.ca "THE BUSINESS BUILT WITH SATISFIED CUSTOMERS"

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Waterloo Region Record on Oct. 24, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved