104, formerly of Stratford passed away peacefully at PeopleCare Tavistock on Friday, October 23, 2020. Bea was born in North Easthope Township, Perth County on July 7, 1916 a daughter of the late Simon and Anna (Krantz) Hammer. She had worked at J. G. Field & Co. Woollen Mill and Canadian Fabricated Products in Stratford. Bea was a member of Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church, Sebastopol-Tavistock, Trinity Lutheran Women and the Stratford Kiwanis Seniors Centre. She married Harold Henry Yungblut on July 4, 1938. He predeceased her on December 28, 1977. She was predeceased by her son, Jack Yungblut on February 26, 1995. and by her son-in-law, Brian Shackleton. She is survived by her son, Maurice (Catherine) Yungblut of Shakespeare; two daughters, Ialeen (Ted) Baker of Brighton, Bonnie Margaret Shackleton of Stratford; her daughter-in-law, Lynn Yungblut of Stratford; 11 grandchildren, Michelle (Wayne) Schumm, Marcey (Jim) Sopha, Rhonda (Glen) Rux, Jody (Katie) Yungblut, Shawn (Lisa) Yungblut, Joni Yungblut, Eli (Lynann) Bernard, Andrew Bernard, Ben (Amy) Shackleton, Mark Shackleton, Brooke (Kris) Mitchell; 11 great grandchildren, Tyson Rux, Jayden Schumm, Jamieson Sopha, Cohen & June Bernard, Lily & Hudson Shackleton, Cooper & Blake Mitchell, Nyla & Jake Yungblut. She was the last surviving member of her immediate family having been predeceased by Gordon & Zerine Hammer, Lorna & Walter Neeb, Gladys & Harold Neeb, Milton & Phyllis Hammer, Georgina & Vernon Hammond, Elsie & Charles Stewart, Percy & Audrey Hammer, Herbert & Jean Hammer and Allan Hammer. Relatives and friends will be received in the Francis Funeral Home, 77 Woodstock Street North, Tavistock on Sunday from 2-4 p.m. and 7-9 p.m. (Please wear a mask, social distance and be patient) The funeral service will be held in Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church, Sebastopol-Tavistock on Monday, October 26, 2020 at 11 a.m. The Rev. Richard P. Brown will officiate. Interment in Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Cemetery. As expressions of sympathy, donations to Rotary Hospice Stratford Perth or Stratford General Hospital Foundation would be appreciated and may be made through the Francis Funeral Home by calling 519-655-2431. Personal condolences can be posted at www.francisfh.ca
