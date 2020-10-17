1/1
Benedetto GAZZOLA
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Benedetto's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Benedetto passed away peacefully at his home at Sunshine Village in Waterloo on Wednesday, October 14, 2020, at the age of 85. Ben was loved by many and he truly loved everyone he knew. He always led by example and was an inspiring good man for his son Luigi Gazzola (Tracy) and granddaughter Sarah Irene Gazzola. Ben will be sadly missed by brother Onorio Gazzola (Stella), sisters Tarsilla Cunial (Joseph), Teresa Gazzola and Celina Prevedello (late Silvio), and brother-in-law Luigi Martinello (Angelina). Uncle of Ellen, Steve, Claudia, Anna, Robert, Ivan, Anna, David, Lisa, Rosa, Irene, Rafaela, Paula, Antonio, and Lorenzo. Benedetto was predeceased by his loving wife of 41 years, Maria in 2003 and parents Luigi and Maddalena (DeRoss) Gazzola. With COVID restrictions and Benedetto's desire to always be safe, there will be a private ceremony at St. Michael's Parish in Waterloo, Ontario on Tuesday, October 20, 2020. Memorial contributions to the Heart and Stroke Foundation are greatly appreciated. We wish to thank the staff and residents at Lutherwood Sunshine Centre for making a wonderful home for Ben and all their amazing care and love for the past ten years. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the Erb & Good Family Funeral Home, 171 King St. S., Waterloo, www.erbgood.com or 519-745-8445.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Waterloo Region Record on Oct. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Erb & Good Family Funeral Home
171 King Street South
Waterloo, ON N2J 1P7
519-745-8445
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Erb & Good Family Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved