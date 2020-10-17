Benedetto GAZZOLA

Benedetto passed away peacefully at his home at Sunshine Village in Waterloo on Wednesday, October 14, 2020, at the age of 85. Ben was loved by many and he truly loved everyone he knew. He always led by example and was an inspiring good man for his son Luigi Gazzola (Tracy) and granddaughter Sarah Irene Gazzola. Ben will be sadly missed by brother Onorio Gazzola (Stella), sisters Tarsilla Cunial (Joseph), Teresa Gazzola and Celina Prevedello (late Silvio), and brother-in-law Luigi Martinello (Angelina). Uncle of Ellen, Steve, Claudia, Anna, Robert, Ivan, Anna, David, Lisa, Rosa, Irene, Rafaela, Paula, Antonio, and Lorenzo. Benedetto was predeceased by his loving wife of 41 years, Maria in 2003 and parents Luigi and Maddalena (DeRoss) Gazzola. With COVID restrictions and Benedetto's desire to always be safe, there will be a private ceremony at St. Michael's Parish in Waterloo, Ontario on Tuesday, October 20, 2020. Memorial contributions to the Heart and Stroke Foundation are greatly appreciated. We wish to thank the staff and residents at Lutherwood Sunshine Centre for making a wonderful home for Ben and all their amazing care and love for the past ten years. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the Erb & Good Family Funeral Home, 171 King St. S., Waterloo, www.erbgood.com
or 519-745-8445.