Passed away at Chartwell Westmount LTC, Kitchener on Wednesday, October 28, 2020, at the age of 94 years. Greatly missed by his wife Joyce Kazan. Thank you to the wonderful staff of the Chartwell Westmount Long Term Care unit who provided such wonderful care for Ben in his final years. Cremation has taken place. Donations to the Ontario Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals or a charity of your choosing may be arranged through the Erb & Good Family Funeral Home, 171 King Street S., Waterloo www.erbgood.com
or 519-745-8445.