|
|
of Drayton went home to be with his Lord on Thursday April 23 in his 95th year Husband of the late Jenny (vanDyke ) Kraal (2016) for 66 years Loved father of Theresa and Jack Vanderlaan of Burlington, Sharon and Gene DeJong of Ada Michigan Ed and Jeanette Kraal of Drayton Yvonne and John Deen of Drayton and Rob and Shar Kraal of Grand Rapids, Michigan., Dear grandfather of Andrew and Kim Vanderlaan, Cobi and Mike Visser, Nicole Vanderlaan and the late Joel Vanderlaan (2019) Jenna and Sean Gray, Dustin and Christie DeJong Barry and Jessica DeJong Nick and Krista DeJong and Adrienne and Andrew McDermont; Ben and Nadya Kraal, Denise and Rob DeWeerd, Natalie and Brandon Hak Sean Kraal Sarah and Steve Frey, Frank and Brittany Deen, Adam and Cynthia Deen, Katie and Pieter Wilting; Berend Kraal, Bobby Kraal and Brooks Kraal. Loving grandpa of 33 great grandchildren Fondly remembered by his special sister-in-law Alice Van Gyssel Predeceased by his parents Egbert and Hilligje (Smilde) Kraal daughter Jennifer, great grandson Ryan Gray and great granddaughter Nora DeWeerd all in infancy Five brothers and sisters in law Jaap ( Aal ) Kraal, Roelof ( Jantje) Kraal, Evert ( Aal ) Kraal Klaas ( Janny ) Kraal and Peter (Margaret) Kraal as well as one brother in law Bert Van Gyssel A private family graveside service will be held in Drayton Cemetery. Ben had a strong faith and a deep love for his family. He was known for his sense of humor, warm smile, love of long walks in nature and his whistling ability. We deeply appreciate the care dad received at the Chartwell Nursing Home, Elmira for the last few years of his life. As expressions of sympathy donations to the Community Christian School would be appreciated by the family and may be made through the Heritage Funeral Homes, Drayton 519-638-3072 To leave on line messages of condolence please visit our web site at www.heritagefuneralhomes.ca 'For me, to live is Christ and to die is gain." Philippians 1:21
Published in Waterloo Region Record on Apr. 25, 2020