|
|
Passed away peacefully at home on Monday, March 30, 2020 at the age of 55. Beloved daughter of Grant and the late Gillian Peeler. Loving sister of Andi Peeler. Private cremation arrangements entrusted to the Henry Walser Funeral Home, (519) 749-8467. As expressions of sympathy donations to Hospice of Waterloo Region would be appreciated by the family. Visit www.henrywalser.com to view Bern's memorial and to send messages of condolence to the family.
Published in Waterloo Region Record on Apr. 1, 2020