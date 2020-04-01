Home

POWERED BY

Services
Henry Walser Funeral Home
507 Frederick Street
Kitchener, ON N2B 2A5
519-749-8467
Resources
More Obituaries for Bernadette Peeler
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Bernadette "Bern" Peeler

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Bernadette "Bern" Peeler Obituary
Passed away peacefully at home on Monday, March 30, 2020 at the age of 55. Beloved daughter of Grant and the late Gillian Peeler. Loving sister of Andi Peeler. Private cremation arrangements entrusted to the Henry Walser Funeral Home, (519) 749-8467. As expressions of sympathy donations to Hospice of Waterloo Region would be appreciated by the family. Visit www.henrywalser.com to view Bern's memorial and to send messages of condolence to the family.
Published in Waterloo Region Record on Apr. 1, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Bernadette's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -