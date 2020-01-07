Home

Of Mildmay, passed away Brucelea Haven, Walkerton on Saturday, January 4, 2020 in her 92nd year. Beloved wife of the late Pete Schneider. Dear mother of Mike of Mildmay, Pete of Mildmay, Paul and Liz of Brampton. Grandma of 5, a sister of Tom Berberich and aunt to many. Predeceased by her children Bonnie, Mary, Francis, Allan and Steven; her brothers Leonard, Ed, Arthur, James and Anthony and by her sisters Marcella Durrer, Loretta Hauck, Rosetta Lorentz, Florence Berberich, Rita Martin and Marie Kueneman. Visitation at the Greg Roberts Funeral Home, Mildmay on Tuesday from 2-4 and 7-9 p.m. Funeral mass will be conducted by Fr Van Duy Nguyen in Sacred Heart Church, Mildmay on Wednesday, January 8, 2020 at 11 a.m. Interment Sacred Heart Cemetery, Mildmay. Donations may be made to the Alzheimers society.
