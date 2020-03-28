Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Bernard Orth
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Bernard Grant (Ben) Orth

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Bernard Grant (Ben) Orth Obituary
It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Bernard Grant Orth on Saturday, March 21st at the age of 90. Ben was born and raised in Kitchener by loving parents Norman and Hazel Orth (predeceased). Loving husband of Joan Orth (predeceased). Dearly loved by his children Susan Makin (Peter), Donna Kelly (Terry), and John Orth (Shireen). Proud grandpa to Ali Stasiuk (Dave), Sarah Fowler (Ryan), Patrick Makin, Adam Kelly, and Mike Kelly and loving great-grandpa to Cameron, Benjamin, and Abigail. He will be greatly missed by his brothers Les and Earl (Connie) and his many nieces and nephews. Due to Covid-19, our family will be celebrating his life privately.
Published in Waterloo Region Record on Mar. 28, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Bernard's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -