It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Bernice Faith Chapman on Friday, November 27th at home surrounded by love with her daughter and Ralph. Predeceased by her husband Jack, she leaves behind her children; Brian (Sandy), Gord (Jackie), Bob (Bernie), Sandra (Ralph), Bill (Wendy) and grandchildren; Holly, Corey, Beth, Rick, Rachelle, Terri-Lynn, Colin, Cody, Angela, Lawrence, Lance and numerous great and great-great grandchildren as well as many nieces and nephews. Bernice loved darts, cards and the odd casino visit. She had a great sense of humour and quick witted comebacks. She was born in Northern Ontario and moved to Kitchener where she lived for 46 years before moving to Windsor. Friends may visit Westmount Memorial Celebration Centre, 1001 Ottawa St. S. Kitchener, 519-743-8900 on Tuesday, December 1 from 2-4 p.m. A Private Family Service will be held. Donations may be made to the Heart and Stroke Foundation. To leave an online message of condolence please visit www.westmountfuneralchapel.com
