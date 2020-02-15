|
Surrounded by family, Bernice passed away at Forest Heights Nursing Home in Kitchener on Wednesday, February 12, 2020 at the age of 97. Loving wife for over 54 years of Walter G. Boettger (deceased). Much-loved mother of Walter Boettger Jr. and his wife Julie of Baden, Shirley Reimer of New Hamburg, and Bill Reimer and his partner Wayne of Kitchener. Wonderful grandma of Adam Boettger and Shawn Reimer and his wife Leeanne, all of Kitchener. Proud great-grandma of Ethan Reimer. Predeceased by her parents Stanley and Irene Keller, her brother Charles Keller, sister-in-law Bertilla, sister-in-law Elvira, and brothers George Keller and Joe Keller. Also predeceased by her daughter-in-law Pamela Boettger (nee Boehm). Survived by sister-in-law Rose Keller of Waterloo. Will be sadly missed by many nieces and nephews and their families, as well as, numerous friends. Bernice had a real gift for making friends wherever she went. She will also be remembered for being a strong, independent, hardworking lady who was always on the go. She was born on March 13, 1922 on the family farm in Maryhill. Bernice attended St. Boniface Catholic School in Maryhill where she graduated with honors. She came to Waterloo at age 18 and worked at the Sunshine factory for 7 years before working at B.F. Goodrich for 5 years. In 1948, Bernice married Walter Boettger in a June wedding at St. Louis Church. They bought their family home on Euclid Ave. in Waterloo where they raised Walter Jr. and Shirley while looking after up to 6 boarders at a time. Bernice and Walter lived on Euclid Ave. until moving to Waterloo Heights Retirement Residence where she lived for over 30 years. Bernice was a very enthusiastic, dedicated volunteer. For many years, she helped make beautiful quilts for Our Lady of Lourdes Church. For ten years, she helped with meal preparation to feed local seniors at the Manna Dinner held at Erb Street Mennonite Church. In 1995, she received an award from the City of Waterloo recognizing her 20 years of dedicated volunteer service. When her husband, Walter, developed serious Dementia in his mid-80s, he moved into the Pinehaven Nursing Home in Waterloo. For four years, Bernice visited Walter every day to feed him and other patients unable to eat by themselves. After Walter sadly passed away, Pinehaven staff asked her to stay on as she had become a valued volunteer and good friend. Bernice was always ready to help wherever needed, even assisting Pinehaven's hair dresser. Every summer, she would plant and maintain beautiful perennial gardens there for the enjoyment of staff, residents and visitors. Fond memories of Bernice living life to the fullest will live on in the many photographs taken by her and her family. Mom was always there when her family needed her help with everything from home renovation projects to going to the Waterloo Farmer's Market Saturday mornings to help Walter and Pam sell their homegrown veggies. Bernice loved baking delicious elderberry, rhubarb, bumbleberry, lemon, pumpkin and red currant custard pies for both family and friends. Her other passions included tending to her rose garden, dancing to polkas, chatting on the phone, working on puzzles, reading the newspaper, shopping for bargains, having big parties to celebrate birthdays and anniversaries, and driving her own car which she did until she was 94. For over 30 years, Bernice took great pleasure in doing lots and lots of garage sales which she did until she was 96. It's time to rest now, Bernice, and be free from any pain. Special thanks go out to the Maryhill gang who were always very supportive and for years took Bernice out to St. Jacobs once a month for the Seniors Dinner. Special thanks also to special friends who spent many hours providing much-appreciated companionship and support to Bernice, especially at Waterloo Heights and Forest Heights. Sincere thanks also to all of the doctors, nurses, PSWs and caregivers who were so helpful in providing exceptional care to make Mom as comfortable as possible in her final months. Visitation will be held on Sunday, February 16, 2020 from 2-4 p.m. and 7-9 p.m. at the Erb & Good Family Funeral Home, 171 King St. S., Waterloo. The funeral service will take place on Tuesday, February 18, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. in the Funeral Home Chapel. A reception will follow. Bernice will be laid to rest beside her beloved husband, Walter, at Memory Gardens Cemetery in Breslau. Donations to The or The Arthritis Society would be appreciated in lieu of flowers and can be arranged through the funeral home at www.erbgood.com or by calling 519-745-8445.
Published in Waterloo Region Record on Feb. 15, 2020