Bernice Phillips Obituary
Went to be with her Lord and beloved husband Thomas on April 13, 2020 at Kitchener, ON at the age of 88. Dear devoted mother to Barbara (Kevin) Stumpf, Barry (Pamela) Phillips, and Paul Phillips. Wonderful grandma to Ryan (Andrea) Stumpf, Adam Stumpf (Catriona Roy), Ian Stumpf, Travis (Sarah) Phillips, Joscelyn Phillips, Westley Phillips and Kaleigh (Eddie) Bauman. Cherished great-grandma to Hannah Stumpf, Charlotte Stumpf, Alyssa Phillips, Samantha Phillips, Sadie Bauman and Riley Bauman. A private service will be held at the Henry Walser Funeral Home, 507 Frederick St., Kitchener, 519-749-8467. Interment at Williamsburg Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations to Southwestern Ontario Youth for Christ would be appreciated by the family (cards available at the funeral home). Visit www.henrywalser.comfor Bernice's memorial where condolences and memories can be shared with the family.
Published in Waterloo Region Record on Apr. 15, 2020
