Bernice Stella Mabel Ramseyer, 86, of Tavistock passed away peacefully at PeopleCare Tavistock on Thursday, November 5, 2020. She was born in Blandford Township, Oxford County on March 1, 1934 a daughter of the late Charles and Mabel (Schlemmer) Yause. She was an active member of Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church, Sebastopol-Tavistock where she was President of the Luther League in the 1950's, a member of the Altar Guild for over 30 years, a choir member and a member of Trinity Lutheran Women. She enjoyed quilting, gardening, playing cards, singing and in her younger years playing her guitar. Bernice was an avid fan of her grandchildren's activities. She is survived by her husband, Donald Ray Ramseyer, whom she married at Sebastopol on June 19, 1954; three sons, Randy Ramseyer, Jim (Jan) Ramseyer, Murray (Cindy) Ramseyer; six grandchildren, Derek, Kelsey, Karli, Keenan, Cole and Lucas Ramseyer; sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law, Helen MacKenzie, Margaret Ramseyer, Edith Schneider, Mayne (Shirley) Ramseyer, Carolyn Ramseyer (Rudy Jacobs), Paul Ramseyer (Diane Godfrey) and Elaine Novak; many nieces, nephews and their families. She was predeceased by her brother, Stewart Yause; her sister, June Ruby; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Oliver (Inez) Ramseyer, Walter Zehr, John T. MacKenzie, Melvin Ramseyer, Percy Schneider, Earl Ramseyer and Betty Lou Ramseyer. The funeral service will be held in Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church, Sebastopol-Tavistock on Tuesday, November 10, 2020 at 11 a.m. The Rev. Richard P. Brown will officiate. Interment will be in Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Cemetery, Sebastopol-Tavistock. As expressions of sympathy donations to Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church Cemetery Fund or Accessibility Fund or the Alzheimer Society would be appreciated and may be made through the Francis Funeral Home by calling 519-655-2431. Personal condolences can be posted at www.francisfh.ca