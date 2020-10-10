Passed away peacefully on October 6, at St. Luke's Place. He was in his 99th year. Bert is predeceased by Roberta, his loving wife of 77 years. Bert is survived by son, John (wife, Janice), four grandchildren (Donna, Terri, David, Jenn) and four great-grandchildren (Russell, Abby, Max, Colton). Bert was a navigator for the RCAF during WWII. He spent his career as an industrial machinist in Cambridge. In lieu of flowers, donations to St. Luke's Place would be appreciated. Celebration of life to be held later.