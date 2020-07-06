Bert van Donkersgoed

1/1
Bert (Gijsbertus) van Donkersgoed, formerly of Listowel, passed away Saturday morning, July 4, 2020 at his home in Waterloo at the age of 87 years. He is predeceased by his wife Grace (Geesje van Dijk) and their son Luke. He is survived by his children, Gerald and Laurie of Surrey, BC, Christine and Frank of Sherwood Park, AB and Bernie and Dan of Rochester Hills, MI as well as grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Visitation will be held at the Eaton Funeral Home, Listowel on Tuesday from 2:00 to 5:00 p.m., where a private family funeral service will be held on Wednesday, July 8th at 11:00 a.m. Rev. Don McCallum officiating. Interment in Cranbrook Cemetery. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, visitors must schedule a time by clicking on the RSVP button under "Visitation Details" on the funeral home website, or by calling the funeral home at 519-291-4840. No one will be permitted at the visitation without a scheduled time. The Bereavement Authority of Ontario has mandated that everyone attending must wear a mask. Memorial donations to the Listowel Memorial Hospital Foundation or the Terry Fox Foundation if so desired would be appreciated. Online condolences may be left at www.eatonfuneralhome.ca

Published in Waterloo Region Record on Jul. 6, 2020.
