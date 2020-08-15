It is with sadness that we announce the passing of Aunt Bertha (Bertha Cress). In Waterloo on August 6, 2020, in her 85th year. Predeceased by her husband Jim McMichael (1976) and her husband Norwood (Woody) Cress (2015). Bertha will be lovingly remembered by her brother-in-law, Ross, nephews, Barry (Lorraine), Brad (Sonya), great-nieces and nephews and her many friends. Bertha enjoyed numerous activities including skiing, auction sales, antiques, flower arranging, interior decorating, entertaining and dress up! Cremation has taken place. Special thanks to Columbia Forest, the front-line workers and friends who partnered in Bertha's care. A private funeral will take place. In lieu of flowers, Memorial donations to Hospice Georgian Triangle, 240 Erie Street, Collingwood, On. L9Y 0X8, your local Food Bank or a charity of your choice
are appreciated. Donations can be arranged through the funeral home, or on line with your charity of choice
. Friends may visit Berth's on-line Book of Memories at the Graham A. Giddy Funeral Home in Waterloo, 519-888-7700. www.grahamgiddyfh.com