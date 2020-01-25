|
Passed away peacefully, surrounded by the love of family on Thursday, January 23, 2020 at Lisaard House at the age of 84. Beloved husband and soulmate for 61 years to Ruth Ann (nee Stager). Loving father to Laurie and Ed, Cindy and Terry, and Chris. Awesome Papa to Cheryl and Jeff, Bonnie and Kyle. Caring grandpa to Michelle and Amanda. Hugable great-papa to Landyn. Brother-in-law to June, Frances, Judy, Isabell, Api and Jerry, Ross and Marg, Arthur and Barb, Frankie and Jeanie. Bert will be missed and remembered by many nieces, nephews and cousins. Predeceased by parents Carl and Lorena, brother Joseph and grand-daughter Holly. Original owner and founder of Bert Dietrich's Office Equipment. He was a member of the Blue Diamond Motorcycle Club, St. Joseph's Building Committee and usher at the Saturday 5 p.m. mass. He enjoyed his woodworking and fishing. He was always there to help his fellow man. Bert's family will receive relatives and friends from 2-4 and 7-9 p.m. on Monday, January 27, 2020 at the Henry Walser Funeral Home, 507 Frederick St. Kitchener 519-749-8467. The Funeral Mass will take place at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, January 28, 2020 at St. Joseph R.C. Church, 148 Madison Ave S, Kitchener. A reception will take place following the funeral mass in the church hall. Cremation to follow. As expressions of sympathy, donations to Lisaard House would be appreciated by the family (cards available at the funeral home). Visit www.henrywalser.com for Bert's memorial.
Published in Waterloo Region Record on Jan. 25, 2020