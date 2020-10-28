It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Betty Ann Ross on Monday, October 26, 2020 at Freeport Health Centre in her 85th year. Loving wife of David Ross for 60 years. She enjoyed time with her sons Peter (Wynne) Ross and Bill (Billie) Ross and her daughter Kim (Ken) Ball. Proud Nan of Connor, Rebecca and Brody. Missed by several step-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Predeceased by her parents Florence and Dr. Henry Leach and her four siblings and their spouses: sisters Mary Gallagher (Elgin), Nancy Cross (Brian) and brothers Bill Leach (Pat) and Harry Leach. Betty Ann was an accomplished musician and played in the Guelph Symphony Orchestra in her teenage years. She enjoyed playing the piano, organ, violin and accordion. Betty Ann was a talented artist who painted many landscapes. After graduating from Guelph Collegiate, Betty Ann became a lab technician in the Botany Department at the University of Guelph. It was here that she met her future husband David. Special thanks to the caring doctors and staff at both St. Mary's Hospital and the Grand River group of hospitals. Private cremation arrangements entrusted to the Henry Walser Funeral Home (519)749-8467. A Celebration of Betty Ann's life will be held at a later date. As expressions of sympathy, donations to the KW Humane Society, Grand River Hospital Foundation or St. Mary's Hospital Foundation would be appreciated (cards available at the funeral home). Visit www.henrywalser.com
