The family of Betty Roth is sad to share the news of her death on May 21, 2020. Betty was a warm and loving person with a true zest for life—every day was a new adventure to her. She cherished her friends and family and could always be relied upon for support and guidance, often over breakfast at Demetre's or the Schmidtsville. Born in 1933, she had a happy and carefree childhood in Kitchener and on the family farm near Amulree. She married Edward Roth in 1952, and they raised four children together on their farm in North Easthope. After retiring to Stratford in 1992, she spent many happy years in their home on the Avon River. Betty is survived by her husband, Edward Roth, sister Joan Scott, and brother Murray (Margaret) McGonigle. Lovingly remembered by her children Deborah (Paul Kroes), John (Ingrid), Tim (Janet), and Mark (Stephanie), her grandchildren Martina (Phil) Wendland, Jonathan (Carla), Christopher Roth, Hilary Kroes, Derrick Roth (Allie Core), Lindsay (Jared) Windover-Kroes, Brent Roth, Alison Kroes, Clara and Drew Roth, and by her great-grandchildren Arabella Wendland, Max and Emma Roth, along with a wide circle of cousins, friends, and neighbours. She is predeceased by her parents Ross and Margaret (née Doering) McGonigle, brother-in-law John Scott, and grandson Levi Randall Roth. Betty's greatest delight was sharing in her grandchildren's joy, and she could often be found in the bleachers at their sports games and the audience at their recitals. She loved to meet new people and hear about their lives, whether on her travels around the world, on her back porch on William Street, in her job as a medical secretary, and when welcoming visitors to the city as a tour guide. She knew how to have fun, and her family has many wonderful memories of theatre excursions, beach days at Lake Huron, carol-sings at Christmas, and countless meals together. A graveside service has been held for close family. We look forward to gathering with those whose lives she touched to share memories at a later time. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to the Heart and Stroke Foundation (https://www.heartandstroke.ca) or Stratford General Hospital (https://sghfoundation.org) by calling the Francis Funeral Home, Tavistock 519-655-2431. Messages and condolences may be left at www.francisfh.ca.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Waterloo Region Record on May 23, 2020.