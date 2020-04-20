|
|
Passed away at her home on Friday, April 17, 2020, at the age of 73 years, after a very short battle with cancer. Beloved wife of the late Andy Mooser. Dear mother of Anthony, Andrew and Jason (Cynthia). Loved grandmother of Justin, Drew and Katie, Amanda and Suzanne, Connor and Dyllan. Dear sister of Walter Braun (passed), Jacob Braun, John Braun, Henry Braun and Linda Smith. Cremation has taken place. Flowers and Donations aren't necessary, due to the pandemic. A celebration of life will take place at a later time. Arrangements entrusted to Westmount Memorial Celebration Centre, 1001 Ottawa St. S., Kitchener, (519-743-8900). Online condolences at www.westmountfuneralchapel.com
Published in Waterloo Region Record on Apr. 20, 2020