Betty Catharine TRUAX
It is with great sadness that we share the news of the death of Betty Truax on Sunday, July 19, 2020, in her 90th year, with her loving daughter by her side at Caressant Care Harriston, her home for the past five years. Predeceased by her husband Rod (2004); and sons Tim (2017) and Rod Jr. (1988). Survived by her daughter Barb Stortz and her husband Larry of Arthur; and daughter-in-law Ruth Truax and her partner Rick Young of Mount Forest. Dear grandmother of James (Shirl) Truax of Mount Forest, Derek (Lori) Truax of Cambridge, Mark (Jenn) Truax of Mount Forest, Krystle Seehaver (Arend) of Grand Valley, Kelly (Jeff) Grubb of Grand Valley, Kyla Seehaver of Fergus, and Burke Seehaver (Kathryn) of Fergus. Lovingly remembered by nine great-grandchildren and three great-great-grandchildren. Betty is survived by her sisters Luella Renton (Don) and Joan McLellan (Ken). Also remembered by Yvonne Gilkes and John Seehaver. Survived by many nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. A public visitation will be held on Wednesday, July 22nd from 2:00-4:00 and 7:00-9:00 p.m. at the England Funeral Home, 294 Main Street South, Mount Forest. In order to attend the visitation, you must contact the funeral home to register by calling (519) 323-2631 or e-mail at info@englandfuneralhome.com. Please note: as per the directive of the Bereavement Authority of Ontario, https://thebao.ca/registrars-directive-changes-to-funeral-and-visitation-attendance/ attendance numbers will be restricted. Please be aware that masks are mandatory and COVID-19 protocols are in place. A private family service will be held with interment at Mount Forest Cemetery. Those wishing to make a donation in memory of Betty are asked to consider the Mount Forest Legion Auxiliary, Cancer Patient Services or the Crohn's and Colitis Foundation.

Published in Waterloo Region Record on Jul. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
22
Visitation
02:00 - 04:00 PM
England Funeral Home
JUL
22
Visitation
07:00 - 09:00 PM
England Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
England Funeral Home
294 Main Street South
Mount Forest, ON N0G 2L0
(519) 323-2631
