Betty Cecilia Hancock, of Hanover, passed away peacefully in her sleep at Saugeen Villa Nursing Home, Hanover on Monday, November 2, 2020. She was 94. Born on April 12, 1926 in Galt Ontario to the late Arthur and Margaret (nee Webster) Addis. Betty married Doug Hancock and soon started their family in Galt before moving to Hanover. She enjoyed staying at home raising her boys and watching them grow. She would often be seen along side her husband during during his many outings as Mayor for Hanover in the 90's. Betty held prestigious titles herself, being Hanover's Citizen of the Year. She was actively involved with the Hanover & District Hospital both the Auxiliary and the Foundation units. For many years she was an active member of Knox Presbyterian Church, Walkerton. Survived by sons Dr. Rodney (Caroline) Hancock of London, Rev. Wayne (Helen) Hancock of Brantford and Geoffrey (Sandra) Hancock of New Hamburg. Loved grandmother of Paul (Jen), Mark , Patrick, Jason (Jessica), Tasha (Ben). Lindsay (Mike), Rachel (Ricky), Stephen (Becky), Paige, Nathan, Celyne, Emma, and several great grandchildren. Fondly remembered by her siblings Lola Gilks of Cambridge, Ronald Addis of Hanover and Helen Kunert of Cambridge and their families. Predeceased by her beloved husband Douglas "Doug" Hancock and brothers in law Joe Kunert and Al Gilks and sister in law Barb Addis. A Private Family Graveside Service will be held at the Hanover Cemetery on Thursday, November 5, 2020 at 2:00 pm. Rev. Lyndsay MacGregor officiating. Memorial donations to the Hanover & District Hospital Auxiliary or Knox Presbyterian Church, Walkerton would be appreciated as expressions of sympathy. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.mightonfuneralhome.ca
Arrangements entrusted to the care of Mighton Funeral Home.